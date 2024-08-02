‘I was hired while on maternity leave’

There is a positive trend of increasing female representation in the renewables sector, particularly in the solar sector. Companies are now actively seeking technical profiles, including women and non-engineering profiles, such as legal, environmental, and surveyance experts. This broader representation is a promising sign of the growing presence of women in the industry. However, it's important to note that women are not yet equally represented along the value chain, such as in the construction phase. Despite this, there is a noticeable increase in the overall presence of women.

Throughout my career, I have encountered prejudice and discriminatory attitudes for being a woman. Initially, it was surprising for some male colleagues to see a woman in roles traditionally seen as male-dominated. I was a little confused at the beginning of my career, but these situations were a great help to be myself as a woman with my cultural and professional background and the certainty of being able to do well. Although there is now increased attention to gender diversity in meetings, corporate settings and conferences, male profiles still dominate. It's crucial for the presence of women to be valued not just for diversity's sake, but for their unique experience and professionalism, which enriches the industry.

One challenge for women in the sector is balancing work and family. However, my experience has been positive, as I was hired by Econergy while on maternity leave. I firmly believe that motherhood should not hinder a woman's professional growth. Women can manage both family responsibilities and career growth effectively. Companies should recognize and accommodate the specific needs of women, such as flexible work arrangements. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was already working flexibly from home and the office, which positively impacted my well-being.

Working in Asset Management requires interaction with colleagues, suppliers, consultants, and entities of different backgrounds. In my experience, I've observed a good representation of both men and women. This challenges the perception of Asset Management as a purely female job. In reality, the field remains diverse, and I have not noticed any particular gender dominance.

I believe that our newly graduated colleagues and those just starting their careers should be wholeheartedly encouraged to experiment and apply not only their academic knowledge, but also their soft skills, organizational abilities, managerial skills, analytical skills and critical thinking. To any women who may be uncertain about pursuing a career in renewables, especially solar energy, I urge them not to hesitate. There are plenty of opportunities and room for everyone, and they will not be disappointed.

With fifteen years of experience in the PV sector, Valentina’s career began in 2009 as an environmental auditor and responsible for the EMS system. In 2010 she started to work in the renewables and specifically in the EPC and OM sector, following different aspects of the construction and maintenance of PV plants. In 2014 she joined an Asset Management company, supervising and controlling the performances of solar assets all over Italy. Since joining Econergy in 2019, her role of Director of Asset Management consented her to lead the management of existing portfolios in Italy and then became responsible for AM for all the Econergy plants all over Europe (some plants in Italy and Rumania, then others coming in UK and Poland soon). She holds an environmental engineering degree from Politecnico di Milano.

Interested in joining Valentina Scaglione and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.