Sharp connects rooftop PV power with washer-dryer

Japanese industrial group Sharp announced that it has upgraded its AI-based Eee Connect system for effective use of PV-generated electricity by linking residential solar power systems, storage batteries, home appliances, and electric vehicles (EVs).
The company said the system can now also work with its ES-X12C/V12C washing-drying machine, which adds to its air conditioners, water heaters and refrigerators.
“According to our calculations, it is possible to reduce the annual electricity bill for washing and drying by approximately 30%,” Sharp said in a statement. “The system automatically shifts the drying operation time according to the amount of surplus power generated by the rooftop PV system to reduce electricity bills.”
The company also explained that the Eee Connect system enables the visualization of power generation and power purchase and sale, as well as automatic control of energy equipment using AI, monitoring of equipment operation status, and remote operation of home appliances.
It can be used with Sharp's Cocoro Energy mobile app, which enables the operation of multiple Sharp home appliances and reportedly warns home and vehicle owners when they have to use the appliances or recharge the EV.
Earlier this year, Sharp unveiled a new EV charger based on V2H technology that facilitates two-way flows between solar-powered homes and electric vehicles.
