Amea Power begins construction of 24 MW plant in Uganda

Dubai-based developer Amea Power has started building a 24 MW solar project in Uganda.

The Ituka project will be the first solar project in the West Nile region of northwestern Uganda, located on a 52-hectare site in Ombachi village, around 450 km from the capital Kampala.

It is being implemented by Ituka West Nile Uganda Limited, a project company fully owned by Amea Power.

The commissioning of the plant is expected by the third quarter of 2025. Once commissioned, it will be Amea Power’s first operational asset in Uganda, expected to generate 53,940 MWh of energy annually, power more than 192,640 households and offset 26,600 tonnes of carbon emission each year.

A power purchase agreement with the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company was signed in September 2023. The project financing, worth $19 million, was secured during COP28 from Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund.

“This project aligns perfectly with Uganda’s vision for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, and we are confident that it will deliver substantial economic and environmental benefits for the country,” said Hussain Al Nowais, Amea Power Chairman.

Earlier this year, Amea Power announced it had broken ground at a 120 MW solar plant in Tunisia. It has also secured financing for 120 MW in South Africa.