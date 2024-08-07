Electricity prices increase in most European markets

Electricity prices in the majority of major European markets increased during the week commencing July 29, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.

When compared to the week prior, average electricity prices were higher in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the Nordic market, which registered a 3.2% week-on-week decrease, and the lowest weekly average price across all markets, at €24.11 ($26.34)/MWh.

The Italian market registered the highest weekly average price, at €120.13 ($131.26)/MWh. AleaSoft’s analysis found the Italian market to have reached the two highest daily prices so far in 2024 last week, recording €125.89/MWh on July 29 and €124.99/MWh on August 4.

Despite a general trend of increasing prices, all markets analyzed except the British, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish recorded negative prices on both July 29 and 30.

AleaSoft says the main reason for price hikes last week was increases in gas and CO2 prices, with gas reaching its highest settlement price since December 2023 mid-week. It adds that a universal rise in temperatures increased demand in some markets, while a decline in wind energy production in Germany, France and Spain also had an effect.

The consultancy is predicting most weekly electricity prices to be lower in the week commencing August 5.

AleaSoft also found solar energy production increased in France, Germany and Italy last week, but decreased in Portugal and Spain.

The French market broke its all-time record for daily solar production on July 29, recording 129 GWh. The French, Italian and Spanish markets all registered their highest ever daily solar production figure for a day in August on August 1, reaching 105 MWh, 124 MWh and 199 MWh respectively, while the Portuguese market joined them on August 2, hitting 22 GWh.

During the current week, AleaSoft predicts solar energy production to increase in Germany and Spain but decrease in Italy.