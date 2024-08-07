Bee Solar, Huasun sign MoU to develop gigawatt-scale European supply chain

Bee Solar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huasun Energy to collaboratively develop gigawatt-scale production of wafers, cells, and photovoltaic modules, as part of a joint strategy to boost a Made-in-Italy renewable energy supply chain.

“Bee Solar and Huasun Energy will combine their expertise and resources to deploy a fully automated and advanced industrial project positioned to be the most cost-competitive in Europe,” said the Italian company, explaining that Huasun Energy will contribute with its experience in the production of heterojunction cell technology and production capacity at wafer, cell and module levels.

Bee Solar, founded in 2022 by Viscontini/Enerpoint (Italy), Stephan Padlevski/Andromeda (France) and Hartmut Nussbaumer (Germany), will contribute with its understanding of the Italian, European, and U.S. photovoltaic markets.

“Heterojunction technology is an attractive solution for successfully producing the highest efficiency cells and photovoltaic modules,” said Paolo Rocco Viscontini, Chairman of Bee Solar.

“The strategic collaboration with Bee Solar is in line with our strategy and intent to reinforce our presence in Europe,” commented Tommy Xu, Strategy VP, Overseas Expansion Planning Department of Huasun.

China and Italy are speeding up collaboration in the renewable energy sector, after a cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries in July. In this framework, Italy's Ministry of Enterprise (Mimit) and FuturaSun signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to “explore investment opportunities in an industrial site in Italy to produce solar cells and panels for distribution to markets around the world.”

In July, China and Italy signed a three-year action plan and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during Giorgia Meloni's first visit to China since becoming Italian Prime Minister.

Negotiations between the two countries also cover a possible Dongfeng Motor manufacturing plant in Italy and other business agreements in the automotive sector.