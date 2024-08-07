Improving solar cell performance with dye concentrators

Researchers at the Silesian University of Technology in Poland have investigated the enhancing photovoltaic module performance using dye concentrators, finding that their use could result in an efficiency increase ranging from 0.05% to 1.42%.

The scientists explained that the dyes utilized for their concentrators have a different set of requirements compared to those used in dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC), the thin-film solar cells also known as Grätzel cells from the name of their inventor, which convert light into electricity through photosensitizers. The DSSC dye compounds absorb light and inject electrons into an array of oxide nanocrystals, which are then collected as electric current.

The photosensitizers are attached to the surface of nanocrystalline mesoporous titanium dioxide films, which are saturated with redox-active electrolytes or a solid charge-transport material. The entire design aims to generate electric current by moving electrons from the photosensitizer to an electrical output such as a device or storage unit.

“The requirements for dyes used as concentrators are not as stringent as those for dyes used in DSSC cells,” the academics explained, noting that they must have three main properties – high stability, the ability to focus sunlight, and long-term usability.

“These dyes are utilized as elements that concentrate solar radiation onto a silicon cell; they do not generate electricity themselves and thus do not need to undergo a series of chemical reactions, exhibit properties enabling connection to the conductor surface, or possess redox properties.”

The scientists used yellow and red dye concentrators, either luminescent or pigmented, based on a tinted and luminescent acrylic glass known as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). For their testing, they considered parameters such as the cell temperature and the intensity of illuminance.

“The tested cells showed an average efficiency increase of 1.21% for red luminescent PMMA, 0.25% for yellow luminescent PMMA, 0.41% for yellow pigmented PMMA, and 0.13% for red pigmented PMMA,” they specified, noting that the concentrators plays a key role in increasing the cell's short-circuit current. “During testing, the highest increase in short-circuit current was observed with red luminescent PMMA and pigmented yellow PMMA.”

They also identified the concentrator based on red luminescent PMMA as the best-performing among all tested devices. “It can be concluded that this technology holds potential regarding enhancement of solar cell efficiency especially for countries experiencing all four seasons, with significant scattered irradiation during the winter season,” they concluded.

The team explained that the proposed concentrators are an optimal solution for photovoltaic systems with a large area, as well as for regions where natural light is dispersed, as they can operate without direct irradiance.

The new technique was introduced in the study “Enhancing the efficiency of photovoltaic cells through the usage of dye concentrators,” published in Frontiers in Energy Research. “The tested system was analyzed only on a laboratory scale. It has the potential to be used in large power plants,” the group said referring to their work's future directions.