Jera Nex acquires US solar sites from Lightsource bp

Jera Nex, the renewables unit of Japanese power generator Jera, has acquired two US solar projects totaling 395 MW from Lightsource bp. The projects are the 300 MW Oxbow solar array in Louisiana and the 95 MW Happy installation in Arkansas.

Both sites are in commercial operation. The Oxbow site has long term power purchase agreements (PPA) with corporate customers including eBay, while the Happy project was a long-term PPA with Conway Corp, a city-owned utility system in Conway, Arkansas.

The transaction, executed in partnership with Jera Americas, has already secured regulatory approvals. As part of the agreement, Lightsource bp will continue to provide asset management and maintenance services to Jera Nex.

The acquisition is Jera Nex’s first since the company launched in April and marks its first step into the US solar market. The London-based company claims to have a current portfolio of more than 3 GW of solar, onshore and offshore wind and battery storage projects.

“This first transaction since our recent launch is an indication of our ambitious plans to scale onshore and offshore renewables for a sustainable future; we hope to build a broader onshore renewables portfolio in the US and globally,” said Richard Scott, VP for development and construction onshore at Jera Nex.