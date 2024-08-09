In today's technology-driven world, we are constantly immersed in a sea of automated devices and cutting-edge technologies that enhance our daily experiences. As a young student, I envisioned myself crafting and enhancing these innovations to make them not only smarter and more aesthetically appealing, but also sustainable. Growing older, my focus shifted towards sustainability and the efficiency of these technologies' operations and power sources. I am passionate about fostering a future where we harmoniously coexist with our environment, and I firmly believe that achieving this reality hinges on clean and efficient energy management. This conviction has been the driving force behind my journey into the renewable energy industry.

Little by little we are able to see more gender diversity in STEM fields and, however, it is crucial for our industry to take proactive steps to engage and empower young girls from an early age. This can be achieved through targeted outreach programs, mentorship initiatives, and partnerships with schools to spark and sustain girls' interest in STEM subjects. Encouraging visibility of successful female role models within the industry can also inspire and motivate the next generation of women in STEM to engage in the renewable energy industry. Everyone, despite of gender, should be part of creating a supportive and inclusive work environment where women feel valued and respected. By collectively embracing these strategies, we can cultivate a more diverse and inclusive professional community for the future.

As I began my career in the industry, I was fortunate to collaborate with very insightful managers who not only inspired me but also warmly pushed me upwards. A leader with a strong, forward-looking vision and a dedication to advancing diversity in STEM has a profound impact, especially for young women eager to embrace new opportunities. Their capacity to motivate, alongside a firm commitment to nurturing an inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels empowered and valued, is indispensable. Furthermore, a leader who advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion; and actively fosters a supportive environment for all team members to excel is truly important. These attributes not only steer success but also foster a positive and empowering team culture.

Being part of inclusive teams is of utmost importance to me, and the thing I enjoy the most as a woman working worldwide. Inclusivity drives innovation and creativity by bringing together diverse perspectives, experiences, learnings, and ideas. It fosters a supportive environment where every team member is able to contribute with their unique insights. Diverse teams not only enhance decision-making processes but also cultivate a sense of belonging and unity. Embracing these two factors is not just a must nowadays, but it also fuels and lightens our ability to thrive in a dynamic and ever-evolving industry like Solar PV globally.

Being part of the renewable energy sector means being at the forefront of an essential and evolving industry. It offers a rich amount of opportunities for personal and professional growth, while also shaping a sustainable future and combating climate change on a global scale. By stepping into this lively world, we are becoming pivotal contributors to the global transition to clean energy, driving technological advancements and championing environmental stewardship. It's an exciting and impactful career choice that implies continuous learning and advancement opportunities, making it a field worth exploring. The future is now!

After completing her studies at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid as a Mechanical Engineer and Industrial Design Engineer, Paula joined Schneider Electric Solar in 2020 as a Pre-Sales Account Manager Engineer, contributing to the development of the Business Strategy for France and Spain. In 2021, she transitioned her career path by focusing on Process Optimization and the design of data-driven decision-making strategies. Her primary goal in the roles she had since then, is to help the company identify and mitigate potential risks arising from internal or external business gaps on a global scale. She is dedicated to proposing automated and efficient solutions that optimize resource allocation, streamline processes, and harness business intelligence data, ultimately saving energy, time and unnecessary bureaucracy within the organization.

Interested in joining Paula Santolaria Martín and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.