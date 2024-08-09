Sinovoltaics updates map of European solar module manufacturing sites

European manufacturing is the focus of the latest supply chain report from Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based quality assurance service firm. The report provides the status of 121 manufacturing sites, while the previous edition had the status of 91 sites across the region.

The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map (SSCM) – European for Q2 2024 has a large information update, according to the analysts. Sinovoltaics uses nameplate capacity figures and publicly available information.

The analysts noted that Europe, Turkey, and Kazakhstan currently have 22 GW of module production capacity. They said that “various parties” have also announced an additional 38 GW of module production capacity for the period between 2027 and 2030.

Cell production is at 3 GW, with 37 GW to be added over the next few years, for a total of 40 GW by 2027-30. Ingot capacity has fallen to 2 GW, with Norway-based Norsun halting its European production capacity for the time being, the analysts noted.

The report said that Croatia-based Vallis Solaris, Spain’s Silicon Valen, and Turkey-based Kalyon PV are planning 20 GW of ingot capacity by 2027-30. It also lists 13 manufacturers that have “either suspended production or shifted their production” outside of Europe.

Sinovoltaics regularly publishes supply chain maps to inform developers and industry members about emerging PV suppliers and the latest developments in global solar manufacturing. The reports are free and published in the form of infographics and data tables.

They cover current and planned manufacturing activity for producers of modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and multigrain silicon. It notes capacity at each of a manufacturers’ factory locations. Icons indicate whether a company is now bankrupt, or a manufacturing site is closed, or on hold.