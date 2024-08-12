Axitec opens new 300 MW solar module factory in India

From pv magazine India
Axitec has announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The facility, with a production capacity of 300 MW per year, will manufacture solar modules based on n-type TOPCon technology.
“The plant’s strategic location on the outskirts of Tiruvallur not only supports effective production but also allows for improved control over the supply chain, ensuring timely delivery of products,” stated Axitec.
The facility is already operational. Axitec said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the near future.
“This expansion is part of Axitec’s ongoing efforts to meet growing market demands and enhance its ability to deliver high-quality solar solutions swiftly. The plant is also in the process of obtaining ALMM certification, with listing expected shortly, ensuring compliance with national standards for government-supported projects,” stated Axitec. “Maintaining its commitment to quality, Axitec’s new plant will adhere to rigorous German standards.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.