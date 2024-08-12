Axitec opens new 300 MW solar module factory in India

From pv magazine India

Axitec has announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The facility, with a production capacity of 300 MW per year, will manufacture solar modules based on n-type TOPCon technology.

“The plant’s strategic location on the outskirts of Tiruvallur not only supports effective production but also allows for improved control over the supply chain, ensuring timely delivery of products,” stated Axitec.

The facility is already operational. Axitec said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the near future.

“This expansion is part of Axitec’s ongoing efforts to meet growing market demands and enhance its ability to deliver high-quality solar solutions swiftly. The plant is also in the process of obtaining ALMM certification, with listing expected shortly, ensuring compliance with national standards for government-supported projects,” stated Axitec. “Maintaining its commitment to quality, Axitec’s new plant will adhere to rigorous German standards.”