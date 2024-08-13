India allocates 500 MW solar at average price of $0.030/kWh

From pv magazine India

SECI has allocated 500 MW of connected solar capacity at an average price of INR 2.48/kWh.

The winners include SAEL Industries (250 MW), NTPC (200 MW), and BluPine Energy (50 MW).

The developers will set up the projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission grid.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The power will be sold to the different buying entities of India.