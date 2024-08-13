India allocates 500 MW solar at average price of $0.030/kWh

SAEL Industries, NTPC, and BluPine Energy have emerged as winners in Solar Energy Corp. of India’s (SECI) latest auction for 500 MW of solar capacity, at an average price of INR 2.48 ($0.030)/kWh.

From pv magazine India

SECI has allocated 500 MW of connected solar capacity at an average price of INR 2.48/kWh.

The winners include SAEL Industries (250 MW), NTPC (200 MW), and BluPine Energy (50 MW).

The developers will set up the projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission grid.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The power will be sold to the different buying entities of India.

