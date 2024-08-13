India installs 12.1 GW of solar in H1

From pv magazine India

JMK Research & Analytics said in a recently published report that India installed about 12,156 MW of new solar capacity and 1,920 MW of wind capacity between January and June 2024. This marks a 78.9% increase for solar installations and 2.3% for wind installations compared to the same period in 2023. Total solar and wind capacity additions in the first half of 2024 have already surpassed the total installations in calendar year 2023.

India’s total installed renewable energy capacity stood at 195 GW in June 2024. Solar energy accounts for around 44% of the total, making it the largest energy source in the mix.

The 12,156 MW of solar that developers added in the first half of 2024 included about 9.6 GW of utility-scale solar, 1.8 GW of rooftop installations, and around 688 MW of off-grid systems.

Utility-scale PV additions in the first half of 2024 were roughly 2.3 times higher than those in the same period of 2023. JMK Research attributed this surge to the Indian government’s temporary exemption of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) until March 2024. Consequently, India recorded around 7.5 GW of utility-scale solar installations in the first quarter of 2024, with 5.3 GW installed in March alone.