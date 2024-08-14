Desert-to-Power initiative seeking consultants for solar mapping

IGAD is seeking expressions of interest from consultants to carry out assignments as part of the Desert-to-Power’s (DtP) East Africa Regional Energy Project (EAREP).
EAREP is the second phase of DtP and aims to develop and harmonize a regional renewable energy policy for East African Sahel countries.
IGAD intends to recruit national consultants across seven of its member states – Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda – to undertake a solar mapping exercise for the project.
According to the tender document, the consultancy work falls under the second component of EAREP, which is to develop technical studies that support the implementation of regional solar parks that respond to electricity demand in the region.
IGAD has received funding from the African Development Bank for the pproject. Expressions of interest must be delivered by Aug. 30.
The Desert-to-Power initiative, which first launched in 2018, aims to deploy 10 GW of solar by 2030 across 11 countries, providing access to around 250 million people through a combination of on-grid and off-grid solutions. A tender requesting financial management specialists to support the scheme ran earlier this year.
