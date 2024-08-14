Vikram Solar unveils 20-bubar bifacial heterojunction module

From pv magazine India
Vikram Solar has released the new Suryava HJT bifacial PV module.
“Inspired by the Sanskrit word ‘Surya’, SURYAVA encapsulates the essence of solar energy symbolizing the warmth, radiance and life-giving power of the sun, promising a new era of sustainable energy solutions,” said the company.
HJT solar cells differ from traditional ones by combining crystalline and amorphous silicon layers, enhancing energy generation. The manufacturer said that this innovative approach enables Suryava, a 20-busbar module, to achieve over 23% efficiency with G12 cells, offering superior performance and durability compared to conventional solar modules.
The company said that Suryava offers an extended lifespan, higher power output, enhanced safety, exceptional low-light performance, zero negative power tolerance, and bifaciality for optimized yield and long-term reliability.
“Suryava’s performance metrics, developed in our NABL-accredited R&D lab – including lower degradation, enhanced weather resistance and superior efficiency – is expected to position it as an industry leader,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director of Vikram Solar.
Vikram Solar, based in West Bengal, is one of India's largest PV module manufacturers, with a cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW as of March 31, 2024. It has been rated a “top performer” in PVEL’s PV module reliability scorecard and is included in BloombergNEF's tier-one list of PV module manufacturers.
