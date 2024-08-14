Maldives launches renewables tender for solar, storage, grid upgrades

Stelco, a public utility company in the Maldives, has kicked off a tender for several renewable energy projects.

The first project involves solar systems, including ground-mounted projects, roof-mounted arrays, shallow lagoon installations, and offshore floating structures. Interested parties can either sell the generated power to Stelco under power purchase agreements (PPA) or finance and install the systems through a contractor finance model.

The tender also includes BESS, energy management systems, and upgrades to power networks on the islands. The other project in the tender focuses on extending 132 kV grid infrastructure, covering the laying of cables and the construction of substations.

Interested parties can submit expressions of interest for one or more projects. Stelco requires applicants to demonstrate technical, financial, and operational expertise. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 30.

The Maldives had 37 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Tenders were launched in July for 15 MWp of grid-tied solar systems on selected islands and for grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid generation projects. Applications are still being accepted for both tenders.