Maldives launches renewables tender for solar, storage, grid upgrades

Stelco, a public utility company in the Maldives, has kicked off a tender for several renewable energy projects.
The first project involves solar systems, including ground-mounted projects, roof-mounted arrays, shallow lagoon installations, and offshore floating structures. Interested parties can either sell the generated power to Stelco under power purchase agreements (PPA) or finance and install the systems through a contractor finance model.
The tender also includes BESS, energy management systems, and upgrades to power networks on the islands. The other project in the tender focuses on extending 132 kV grid infrastructure, covering the laying of cables and the construction of substations.
Interested parties can submit expressions of interest for one or more projects. Stelco requires applicants to demonstrate technical, financial, and operational expertise. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 30.
The Maldives had 37 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Tenders were launched in July for 15 MWp of grid-tied solar systems on selected islands and for grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid generation projects. Applications are still being accepted for both tenders.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.