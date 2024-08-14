Qcells cuts PV system prices in Germany by 15%

From pv magazine Germany

The market for residential rooftop PV systems in Germany is highly competitive. The number of suppliers has increased, but customers are holding back.

In response to this market situation, South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Qcells said that it has started offering its complete PV systems at a 15% discount.

The photovoltaic systems “at this new special price” are “an upgrade compared to previous versions,” according to the company. The complete €9,000 ($9,892) package installation consists of 10 full-black, glass-glass 44ß W Q.Tron Black modules, and an inverter from the Q.Volt P-X series.

The efficiency of the solar modules is more than 22%, with Qcells offering a 25-year product and performance guarantee. The complete systems can also be provided with the Q.Home+ESS HYB-G3 residential storage system, available at a 15% discount.

The entire range is also available in a larger size. The price for the 9.79 kW PV rooftop system is around €18,000. According to Qcells, the package includes a 8 kW Q.Home+ESS HYB-G3″ battery system, a three-phase inverter, and a connection box.

In addition to the price reduction, Qcells now also offers customers an instalment payment model. This will make it easier for customers to get started with photovoltaics, as the investment costs are not incurred all at once.