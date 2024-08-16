I think it’s fair to say that I did not choose the energy sector; the energy sector chose me. I started working in renewables right after I finished my master’s degree. My company – Decci – enabled me to grow and learn by experience, and that goes for the business side as well. They’ve been there through all the seasons of my life. I obtained my MBA, participated in many local and international projects, negotiating or giving speeches, but also getting married and becoming a mother. The support I was provided enabled me to grow – professionally and personally. I am aware that for many women, even today, this is still not the case. I wish more companies would embrace and support women, to work with them. The companies would become stronger together with them.

One could say that I have always been lucky to work with incredible people, both male and female. But sometimes, I still look around and ask myself: “Are there enough women in the room?” I entered the energy sector all those years ago, and to this day, I am still one of the very few women on the speaking panel, and the situation is not much better in the audience.

When entering a business meeting, interview, or speaking engagement, I often sense a pause where this unspoken question lingers in the air: “How did she come to lead an energy company?” They wait for me to start speaking, and there is usually this relief in their eyes when they realize that I know what I am talking about. I wish we could skip this part.

I am currently looking for a new team member, and I would like to have a woman on our team, but there aren’t many applying for the position. I believe there is a prejudice about the energy sector combined with low self-esteem. Women are studying technical and scientific fields, but we struggle to retain them in these sectors professionally due to a variety of reasons, whether it be a lack of support, biases, or social norms. Unfortunately, women have inherited the tendency to adjust their actions and ambitions to the social norms around them. I am from the Czech Republic, where women are still learning to trust their judgment and build their confidence, often with minimal support.

Of course, I remain optimistic. And I can see that the energy industry is changing more than ever before. The trend towards more decentralized energy solutions, where renewables are combined with modern innovations, is opening new possibilities, new positions and new flexibilities in the workplace. As we incorporate these new technologies into energy solutions and into future-proofing the grid, we should also open the door wider for women to enter. The sector needs more female role models – I know that I need them. It's important to have someone there who understands you, knows what challenges you are facing, and can advise you when needed. This balance of voices, I think, is critical to our future.

Darina Merdassi is the CEO of Decci, an energy group that has been active in renewables and modern energy projects since 2007. Merdassi has been involved in many local and international projects, collaborating with leading energy companies, banks, and regulatory institutions. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Economics in Prague, and she obtained her MBA at the University of Jean Moulin Lyon. Through Decci, she manages renewable energy assets with a capacity of 44 MW, and since July 2024, a hybrid energy source – Energy Nest – with a total installed output of 52,4 MW, which includes the largest battery storage in the Czech Republic. She is about to embark on her next challenge in wind energy. Merdassi thinks about energy in a comprehensive and sustainable way. And when she isn’t thinking about the future of energy, she puts on something comfortable and spends time with her kids in the park next to her apartment.

