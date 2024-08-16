Tokuyama plans polysilicon factory in Vietnam

Japanese chemical producer Tokuyama has signed an agreement with Thanh Binh Phu My JSC to build a $30 million polysilicon factory at the Phu My 3 Industrial Park in Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

According to a government press release, Tokuyama will lease 5 hectares of land for the factory, which will produce polycrystalline polysilicon for semiconductors and solar cells. No additional technical or financial details were disclosed. The Japanese group first announced its plan to set up a polysilicon unit in Vietnam in February.

“Tokuyama will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Vietnam to commercialize and sell semiconductor-grade polycrystalline silicon semi-processed products in response to the planned expansion of production capacity in Malaysia,” it said at the time.

In Malaysia, Tokuyama plans to build a polysilicon factory in partnership with South Korea-based polysilicon producer OCI. OCIM Sdn Bhd (OCIMSB), the Malaysian unit of OCI, currently operates a polysilicon factory in Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Malaysia, which it bought from Tokuyama in 2016.