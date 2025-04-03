MCPV secures €10 million grant for 2.5 GW solar module factory in Spain

Netherlands-based solar PV manufacturer MCPV has received approval for a €10 million grant for the construction of a 2.5 GW solar module factory in Tudela, in the Spanish region of Navarra, the company's CEO, Marc Rechter, told pv magazine.

“This is a good amount to get the first stage going. A local team dedicated to the project will be established later this year,” he added.

The grant belongs to a €297.3 million provisional allocation that was announced in March by Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO). It is within the Renoval program under the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE). The selected projects are seen as essential to Spain’s renewable energy sector.

Last year, MCPV announced €4.2 million ($4.6 million) in government support from the National Growth Fund in the Netherlands for a 4 GW solar cell plant to be built in Veendam, Netherlands.

The company, which has a silicon heterojunction (HJT) technology roadmap, expects both plants to be fully operational by 2029, according to Rechter. Construction of the cell plant is scheduled for late 2026 and a year later at the module plant. Permitting activities have been started at both locations.

Rechter stated that the “speed of implementation and timelines will depend on the strength of implementation of the European regulatory framework,” including the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and the new measures under the Clean Industrial Deal, as these will “impact the investor appetite for European net zero industry projects.”

MCPV was founded in 2020 to re-shore competitive PV manufacturing to Europe. It aims to support the strengthening of the European value chain for PV manufacturing by sourcing equipment and bill of materials (BOM) in the region where possible.