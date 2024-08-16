Indian oil company launches 1 GW wind-solar hybrid tender

From pv magazine India

ONGC has started accepting bids to set up 1 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects (500 MW of solar plus 500 MW of wind) for captive consumption.

The projects can be built anywhere in India, as long as these are connected to the interstate transmission system. These are to be executed on a turnkey basis.

The successful bidder will be responsible for engineering, procurement and commissioning of the hybrid wind-solar project, along with comprehensive operations and maintenance for 10 years.

The project commissioning period is 36 months from the awarding of the contract.