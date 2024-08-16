Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solargiga forecasts net loss for H1

Solargiga said it expects to report an unaudited loss of between CNY 95 million and CNY 115 million for the first half of 2024, from a profit of about CNY 100 million in the first six months of 2023. It attributed the anticipated loss to lower solar module deliveries, a sharp decline in PV module prices, and inventory writedowns. The module maker said it now plans to boost operational efficiency and strictly control costs.

China Huaneng has announced its second 2024 solar module framework procurement exercise, targeting an estimated 15 GW of capacity. The procurement round includes 13.5 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial PV modules and 500 MW of n-type heterojunction (HJT) solar modules. The tender results will be announced on Sept. 4.

Haitai Solar said it has extended the construction period for its “2 GW HJT Solar Module R&D and Production Project” to March 31, 2025, and the “R&D Laboratory Expansion Project” to Dec. 31, 2025. The company said that the delay is a decision based on current project conditions and will not affect the plan's scope, implementation, fundraising goals, or total investment.