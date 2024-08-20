US module manufacturers seek ‘critical’ retroactive tariffs

From pv magazine USA
Solar panel manufacturers First Solar, Qcells, Meyer Burger, Mission Solar, REC Silicon, Convalt, and Swift Solar – grouped under the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee (AASMTC) – have filed a new complaint by the Wiley Rein law firm with the US Department of Commerce. They claim solar panel imports from Vietnam and Thailand have risen due to the AASMTC's prior antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) legal filings.
The AASMTC, citing “critical circumstances,” has filed for retroactive tariffs on all solar panels imported since it submitted a filing in April.
The filing states that, due to the April AD/CVD actions, “several China-based companies operating in Thailand and Vietnam appear to have actively accelerated their US solar exports, likely to evade impending duties.”
The filing suggests that solar module imports from Vietnam have increased by 17%, while those from Thailand have grown by nearly 40%. In total, the increase relative to the prior months was about 2.6 GW of module capacity.
