Ideal Heating launches new air source heat pump series

Heating specialist Ideal Heating has launched a new series of monobloc air-source heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings.

“Built with larger buildings in mind these air-to-water systems can be cascaded, to achieve the higher outputs needed for commercial installations,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new product is available in three versions with sizes of 14-18 kW, 26-32 kW, and 50-70 kW.

The smallest heat pump measures 1,044 mm x 455 mm x 1,409 mm and its weight spans from 121 kg to 141 kg. Its heating capacity ranges from 14.1 kW to 17.96 kW and its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 4.48 to 4.46. The coefficient of performance (COP) is 4.85 for 14 kW and 4.4 for 18 kW.

The middle-sized system has dimensions of 1,600 mm x 680 mm x 1,315 mm and a weight of 240 kg to 255 kg. Its heating capacity is between 26 kW and 32 kW and its SCOP is 3.14. The COP is between 4.04 and 4.09.

As for the largest product, its size is 1,920 mm x 1,110 mm x 1,920 mm and the weight is between 535 kg and 595 kg. It offers a SCOP of 3.08 for 50 kW and 3.04 for 70 kW, while its COP ranges from 4.11 to 4.10 and the heating capacity is between 50.2 kW and 66.8 kW.

The manufacturer said all models use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and come with a 2-year warranty, which can be extended

to 5 years if the system is commissioned by Ideal Heating.

The systems also feature gold Fin anti-corrosion coating as standard and an inverter-controlled compressor to accurately match the heat demand. They can reportedly achieve a flow temperature of 75 C.