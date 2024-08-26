Zimbabwe proceeds with 5 MW solar plant

The Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe has approved the development of a 5 MW solar plant.
The project will be built in the district of Gutu, southern Zimbabwe. It will be built on land owned by the state, following a successful lease application in October 2023.
The Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe and Gutu Rural District Council (GRDC) signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 to build a 20 MW plant. However, after a grid impact assessment, the project was relocated, and the capacity was reduced to 5 MW due to the size of the new site.
The GDRC has begun land clearing, construction of an access road and boundary fencing. The Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe said that it will now seek an engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for project implementation, which is expected to take around 12 months.
Zimbabwe had 41 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Earlier this year, the government of Zimbabwe approved a $45 million fund for renewable energy projects, including 116 MW of solar.
