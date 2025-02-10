Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched new single-phase off-grid inverters for residential PV systems.

“Built to last, the Deye Off-Grid Inverter boasts an IP65 protection level, making it highly resistant to water and dust—ideal for diverse environmental conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Unlike traditional off-grid inverters that only have IP20/21 protection level and may falter in challenging environments, Deye’s inverter thrives, maintaining consistent performance regardless of external conditions.”

The SUN 3.6/5/6K-0G01LP1-EU-AM2 inverter is available in three versions with a rated AC output power of 3.6 kW, 5 KW, and 6 kW, respectively.

The smallest device features a maximum discharge current of 90 A, a maximum PV access power of 7.2 kW, a maximum PV input power of 5.7 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 15.7 A.

The 5 kW system has a maximum discharge current of 120 A, a maximum PV access power of 10 kW, a maximum PV input power of 8 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 21.8 A.

The largest product boasts a maximum discharge current of 135 A, a maximum PV access power of 12 kW, a maximum PV input power of 9.6 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 26.1 A.

All inverters have an MPPT voltage range of 150 V to 425 V and a rated PV input voltage of 370 V.

The manufacturer said the devices have an efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency rate of 96.5%. Their size is 306 mm x 427.5 mm x 175.77 mm and their weight is 12.5 kg.

“The inverter’s special cooling design ensures optimal temperature management, preventing overheating even under heavy loads. Its side-mounted cooling duct avoids direct airflow onto the circuit board, reducing dust intake,” the manufacturer explained. Moreover, the inverter’s ultra-fast 4ms switching time not only protects sensitive devices from power fluctuations but also reduces the mechanical stress on the system, contributing to its durability.”

The new products come with a 5-year warranty, which is extendable to 10 years upon request.