Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi, TCL Zhonghuan raise silicon wafer prices

Longi has raised silicon wafer prices to CNY 1.15 for N-G10L wafers and CNY 1.30 for N-G12R wafers, effective Aug. 29. This adjustment, averaging CNY 0.05 more per piece, aims to address low-price competition and improve market conditions. TCL Zhonghuan has also increased its prices to CNY 1.15 for G10N wafers, CNY 1.30 for G12RN wafers, and CNY 1.50 for G12N wafers.

Canadian Solar said it shipped 8.2 GW of PV modules in the second quarter of 2024, with $1.635 billion in revenue, a gross margin of 17.2%, and a net profit of $4 million. Its e-STORAGE division reported a $2.6 billion backlog and 66 GWh in reserve orders, while Recurrent Energy, its power plant subsidiary, holds 27 GW of project reserves and has secured a major investment from BlackRock. Canadian Solar said it expects third-quarter sales of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, with a gross margin of 14% to 16%. It aims to ship 9 GW to 9.5 GW of PV modules and 1.4 GWh to 1.7 GWh of storage systems.

Daqo New Energy recorded $219.9 million of revenue int he second quarter, down from $415.3 million in the first three months of 2024. The polysilicon manufacturer also posted a net loss of $119.8 million, from $15.5 million of net income in the first quarter of 2024 and $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Its average selling price fell to $5.12/kg, below production costs. It said it expects to produce 210,000 metric tons (MT) to 220,000 MT of polysilicon in 2024.

Risen Energy said it has postponed its 5 GW n-type heterojunction (HJT) cell and 10 GW HJT PV module projects. The projects will now be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2025 instead of June 2024. The company cited “fluctuations in the photovoltaic industry chain and external factors affecting material procurement and project progress” for the delay.