The Hydrogen Stream: Linde invests in blue hydrogen facility in Canada

Linde has agreed to supply clean hydrogen to Dow's Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero Project in the Canadian province of Alberta and invest about CAD 2 billion ($1.48 billion) to build, own, and operate a major clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility. The complex will capture more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. “Upon completion in 2028, Linde's new complex in Alberta will be the largest clean hydrogen production facility in Canada, and one of the largest globally,” said the company. “It will be Linde's largest single investment and its second new world-scale clean hydrogen project.”

Hyundai Motor and Pertamina have agreed to jointly develop the hydrogen ecosystem in Indonesia. Pertamina has identified 17 hydrogen supply sources from Sumatra to Papua and is working on a green hydrogen pilot project in the Ulubelu geothermal area with a target production of 100 kg/day. “Our partnership with Pertamina aims to advance hydrogen implementation in the transportation sector in Indonesia,” said Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific President Sunny Kim.

Hydrogenious LOHC has secured a €72.5 million ($80.9 million) funding grant from the German authorities, with 70% from the federal government and 30% from the state of Bavaria. “In the process, hydrogen is chemically bound to the hardly flammable thermal oil benzyltoluene. “This LOHC can be stored and transported safely under ambient conditions in a comparable way to diesel,” said the company. “At the off-taker-site, the hydrogen is released from the LOHC in high purity. The carrier oil can then be reused to store and transport hydrogen.”

MMI, a Polish automotive company, has secured €7.7 million in funding from Vinci S.A. MMI plans to use the funds to develop its own line of small and medium-sized electric buses, including hydrogen fuel cell models in low-entry, low-floor, and standard-floor variants. “Our goal is to create buses with the lowest possible curb weight to maximize their range,” said CEO Stanisław Zdrojewski. The company also plans to expand its operations and offerings in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Scandinavia.

Technip Energies has won a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for BP's H2Teesside “low-carbon” project in the United Kingdom, which focuses on integrating hydrogen and carbon capture technologies. “In the perspective of a 2025 final investment decision, the next step for Technip Energies, if selected, will be to provide the full engineering procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) package for the project,” said the French engineering company.