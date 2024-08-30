The renewable energy sector has been a journey of growth, learning, and overcoming unique challenges. Unlike many of my colleagues, I didn’t enter the industry with a technical background, which could have been a barrier. In a field where operational knowledge and technical expertise are highly valued, I had to work hard to establish credibility. However, I always believed my different perspective was an asset, leading to innovative paths that might otherwise have been overlooked. My enthusiasm during site visits and curiosity fueled my growth.

One of the most defining experiences of my career has been leading international projects. Exposure to diverse cultures and ways of working has broadened my horizons and strengthened my leadership skills. My current role demands more than just technical know-how; it requires a deep understanding of people, cultures, and the ability to inspire teams across various geographies

The solar industry, though relatively young, still faces gender equity challenges similar to traditional industries. However, it also means it presents a unique opportunity to create workplaces that embrace diversity. The goal isn’t to include women for the sake of it, but to attract skilled women who can drive the industry’s growth. Great, skilled women undoubtedly exist, and it's crucial to provide opportunities for those eager to join the PV sector.

Companies must ask WHY they need more women, and reflect on the challenges of recruiting and retaining them. It’s essential to adapt job offers and career paths. For instance, recognizing that women often apply only when they meet more qualifications than men.

Retention isn’t just about accommodating maternity leave; it’s about creating paths that acknowledge diverse profiles and needs. Without adaptation, companies will struggle to retain talented women.

I've heard companies claim they are doing their best to attract and retain women, yet they still fall short. It reminds me of how we initially approached safety issues by just counting accidents. Now, we take the time to analyze causes and share insights. Similarly, in EPC services, especially on construction sites, we must ask if everything is truly adapted. I’m convinced that diversity in teams leads to well-rounded project outcomes.

Networking has been a powerful tool in my career. I founded the French Chapter of Women in Green Hydrogen (WiGH), which significantly boosted my self-confidence. The mentorship loop became a virtuous circle of guidance and inspiration. Catherine Gras, Board Member of Storengy, was the catalyst I needed to fully commit to this cause. Her influence motivated me and empowered me to inspire younger women in the industry.

I believe everyone needs a mentor. It’s a simple yet effective tool companies can implement. They can also support through partnerships with organizations like “Elles Bougent” (which Omexom/Vinci partners with). Through such initiatives, I’ve met incredible women who have helped me grow personally and professionally.

It’s essential to emphasize that initiatives like WiSEu aren’t about creating exclusive groups. Like any other cause, we need support from society. We need the support of men to advance gender equality and drive change. While there’s been progress, we must continue moving forward.

Laure-Aline Baheux is the Power & Renewables BL Manager at Omexom – VINCI Energies, overseeing projects across 37 countries and collaborating with 470 Business Units to drive strategic decision-making and support growth. Her professional journey is marked by a strong background in consulting and project management within the energy sector, with roles ranging from developing offers to managing key accounts. Her experience spans the entire energy value chain, from gas to electricity, providing her with a unique, comprehensive understanding of the industry. Laure-Aline holds an International Marketing & Business Development degree from SKEMA Business School, one of France’s leading institutions. She further specialized in the energy sector during her final year at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Seoul, where she honed her expertise in the industry. Beyond her professional achievements, Laure-Aline is deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.

