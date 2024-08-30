MET Group completes 23.4 MW of solar in Hungary

MET Group has built its second solar plant in Hungary, in the eastern town of Kaba.

The MET Kaba II solar park lies adjacent to the company’s first solar array in Hungary, which was commissioned in 2021. It features more than 33,000 solar panels across 31 hectares.

An MET Group spokesperson told pv magazine that the project is separated into two smaller installations. The Titán site consists of three plots of land and the Rhea site has two more plants. They are all connected to the grid via the Kaba High Voltage Substation.

The spokesperson said that the installation includes 58 Huawei inverters, each with a maximum power rating of 330 kW and a maximum efficiency of 98.7%, all connected to the grid through four transformer stations. The project's total capacity stands at 23.4 MW, which is enough to supply around 13,000 local households. It has an expected lifetime of 30 years.

“Solar energy has grown significantly in recent years in Hungary, with solar generation reaching around 19,5% of total power generation in 2023 and around 33% of the energy mix today,” said Clive Turton, executive chairman of MET Group’s green assets division. “I am very pleased that MET is playing a big part in this transition with the Kaba project and with our other solar, wind and battery storage projects.”

Hungary had a record year for solar in 2023, adding 1.6 GW of new capacity, taking its cumulative installed capacity to more than 5.6 GW. Earlier this month, Israeli developer Enlight Renewable Energy said that it had switched on 60 MW of solar in western Hungary.