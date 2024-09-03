Scientists build solar panels based on natural fiber backsheet

An international research team has developed a solar panel that utilizes a backsheet made of a natural zeolite-polyester resin as an alternative to conventional polyethylene terephthalate (PET) backsheets.

The proposed innovation, according to its creators, is intended to reduce the environmental impact of PET backsheets and to improve the solar module's thermal and mechanical properties. The natural fiber backsheet was produced via vacuum-assisted resin transfer moulding (VARTM), which the scientists said ensures optimal thermal management and insulation.

In the paper “Comprehensive study on zeolitepolyester composite coated sheet for eco-friendly solar panels for enhanced panel performance and reduced panel temperature,” published in scientific reports, the research group explained that using a natural fiber coated with zeolite-polyester resin was key to enhancing performance and reducing heat accumulation in the panels.

“Using zeolite-polyester composites with natural fibers ensures excellent structural integrity, uniformity, and reliability,” the scientists emphasized. “While the initial cost might be higher, the long-term benefits include lower maintenance costs and better performance, especially in harsh conditions.”

The VARTM process utilizes a vacuum to facilitate resin flow into a fiber layup contained within a mold tool covered by a vacuum bag. After the impregnation occurs, the composite part can be “cured” at room temperature with an optional post-cure sometimes being executed.

The researchers started the process by waxing the manufacturing table surface, marking dimensions, placing spiral pipes, and securing sealant tape. They then used the film to make a “smooth” finish for the back sheet and placed other fiber mats on the film. Then another layer consisting of peel ply and a green mesh was placed on top, which was followed by connecting the vacuum pipe with the spiral pipe with a T connector.

Furthermore, a feed port was placed at the center for single-layer fibers and two more feed ports were deployed diagonally. Then, they placed a vacuum cover on the perimeter of the sealant tape. “The dimension of the back sheet was 20 x 20 cm, and the thickness of the sheet was maintained to be 1.5-3 mm,” the researchers stated. “For each layer of provided fibres, 90 g of zeolite and 135 g of polyester were utilized.”

The group built a 4.5 W polycrystalline solar panel with Ecolam Max 3, a solar module automatic laminator with a load and unload belt.

The 20 cm x 20 cm panel uses an aluminum frame and cells arranged in two columns, with each column being connected to the bypass diode to form an independent string of cells.

According to the research team, the coated version showed an 8% increase in voltage and a 6% increase in current flow compared to conventional panels, while pure sisal panels exhibited 4% higher voltage and 3% higher current.

“Coated pure sisal panels showed a 12% increase in power output, while uncoated pure sisal panels demonstrated a 7% increase compared to conventional panels,” it further explained. “The efficiency of solar panels improved from 9.75% to 10.8% with coated pure sisal and 10.2% with pure sisal fiber backsheets.”

The academics also found that the production of the sisal fibers emitted about 60% less CO 2 and required 50% less energy than PET backsheets. “Solar panels with sisal fiber sheets exhibit adequate tensile strength and impact resistance and reduce operating temperature by 2–3 C, ensuring stable operation and minimizing heat loss,” they added.

Looking forward, the group said sisal fiber-based back sheets can be “effectively” used in solar panel manufacturing to enhance performance and sustainability. “Implementing natural fiber-reinforced zeolite-polyester composites in solar panels not only addresses environmental concerns but also provides a pathway for developing high-performance, durable, and sustainable solar energy solutions,” it concluded.