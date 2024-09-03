Vatrer Power launches lithium iron phosphate storage system for residential, commercial applications

Chinese lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery manufacturer Vartrer Power has unveiled a new all-in-one storage system intended for applications in residential and commercial buildings.
The battery has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. “Each battery module has a capacity of 5 kWh, and users can connect between 1 to 6 modules in parallel, expanding the total system capacity up to 30 kWh,” the manufacturer said in a statement, noting that the system also features a built-in 5 kW inverter.
Each module measures 47 cm x 60 cm x 15 cm and weighs 50.9 kg.
The company said the storage system supports multiple charging and discharging modes, including PV First, AC First, and PV Plus AC, thanks to an RS485 communication interface for real-time monitoring.
“It operates within a temperature range of -20 C to 65, with a storage temperature range of -10 C to 45 C, and can function normally in environments with 5% to 95% relative humidity,” it also explained.
The new product comes with a 60-month warranty and has an expected lifetime of 6,000 cycles.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
