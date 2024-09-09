India proposes ALMM mandate for solar cells from April

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has started accepting feedback on draft guidelines for the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells. The MNRE plans to implement the guidelines from April 2026.

Image: Websol

Share

From pv magazine India

India’s MNRE has started seeking stakeholder feedback on draft guidelines for the ALMM for solar cells, with plans to implement them from April 2026.

The MNRE aims to issue the ALMM list for PV cells from April 1, 2026, as it expects a significant increase in installed solar capacity over the next two years. Mercom India said in its recent “State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India 2024” report that India’s PV cell capacity could surpass 75 GW by 2026, up from 5.8 GW in December 2023.

The MNRE introduced the ALMM policy to protect the domestic solar industry from Chinese imports. The policy creates a non-tariff barrier, allowing domestic manufacturers to capture a larger market share.

The MNRE has already published the ALMM list for solar modules, which comply with Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the ministry’s efficiency criteria. As of April 1, 2024, only modules and manufacturers on this list are eligible for government-backed projects. The list currently includes more than 50 GW of module capacity.

Projects under the ALMM mandate must source solar PV modules from the ALMM list and use cells from the same list. Projects bidding before this order's issuance are exempt from this requirement, according to the MNRE.

The deadline for submitting feedback on the draft ALMM guidelines is Oct. 6, 2024.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Citroën lightweight compact EV equipped with solar kits
09 September 2024 La Croisière Verte is the name of a 13,500 km expedition from the north to south of Africa in a fleet of four Citroën AMI vehicles, each carrying 5,60...