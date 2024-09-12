India’s NHPC allocates 1.2 GW of solar at average price of $0.031/kWh

NHPC has awarded 1.2 GW of solar capacity at an average price of INR 2.56 ($0.031). Avaada Energy, Essar Renewables, Jevargi Solar, Mahindra Susten, and Onward Solar Power secured the projects, which will be connected to India’s interstate transmission system.

Image: Avaada Energy

From pv magazine India

NHPC has published the results of its latest 1.2 GW solar tender. It has allocated all of the capacity to five bidders at an average price of INR 2.56/kWh.

Essar Renewables won 300 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2.56/kWh. Jevargi Solar (Rays Power Infra) secured 200 MW and Onward Solar Power took 50 MW at this price.

Avaada Energy has secured 350 MW and Mahindra Susten has won the rights to 300 MW, at INR 2.57/kWh each.

NHPC selected the developers to build the PV projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The installations can be built anywhere in India and must be connected to the nation's interstate transmission system.

