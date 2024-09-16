Eurowind Energy acquires 11 solar projects in Portugal

Denmark-based Eurowind Energy has signed a share purchase agreement for 11 solar projects of 5 MW each, all located in the central Portuguese district of Aveiro.

The company said the projects are currently at an advanced development stage, with most aggregated in clusters of three, totaling 15 MW. Portuguese solar company Insun is developing the projects.



Under the terms of the agreement, the acquisitions will only materialize for projects which reach the ready-to-build stage.

Should all projects be acquired and built, the overall production would provide approximately 36,100 households with green electricity. The 11 projects would take Eurowind Energy’s green energy portfolio to close to 120 MW.

The company is currently preparing a tender for all the civil, mechanical and electrical works, as well as the grid interconnection lines.

Portugal had 3,876 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, up from 2,646 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).