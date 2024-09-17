Adani to supply 6.6 GW of hybrid solar, thermal power in India

From pv magazine India

Adani Power has secured a letter of intent from MSEDCL to supply 1.6 GW thermal power combined with 5 GW of solar.

Adani Power secured the 6.6 GW of capacity through a competitive bidding process initiated by MSEDCL. Adani Power can bid for thermal power capacity along with solar power capacity, which can be supplied by a group company.

Adani Power has also bid for 5 GW solar capacity on behalf of Adani Green Energy. The companies will sign separate contracts with MSEDCL for their respective supply components.

Adani Green Energy will sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL to supply 5 GW of solar power from its renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. The solar capacity is allocated at a flat tariff of INR 2.70 ($0.032) per kWh for 25 years. The projects will connect to the interstate transmission system and be developed in phases over three years after the PPA is signed.

Adani Power will also sign a long-term power supply agreement with MSEDCL to provide 1.496 GW of thermal power from a new 1.6 GW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to Maharashtra.

“The solar capacity award of 5 GW is the world’s largest such award since 2020, bolstering AGEL’s leadership in India and as one of the largest RE portfolio globally,” said Adani Power and Adani Green Energy. “Similarly, the thermal capacity award is the largest in India in recent years to be awarded to the private sector.”