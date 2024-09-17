Adani to supply 6.6 GW of hybrid solar, thermal power in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Power has secured a letter of intent from MSEDCL to supply 1.6 GW thermal power combined with 5 GW of solar.
Adani Power secured the 6.6 GW of capacity through a competitive bidding process initiated by MSEDCL. Adani Power can bid for thermal power capacity along with solar power capacity, which can be supplied by a group company.
Adani Power has also bid for 5 GW solar capacity on behalf of Adani Green Energy. The companies will sign separate contracts with MSEDCL for their respective supply components.
Adani Green Energy will sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL to supply 5 GW of solar power from its renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. The solar capacity is allocated at a flat tariff of INR 2.70 ($0.032) per kWh for 25 years. The projects will connect to the interstate transmission system and be developed in phases over three years after the PPA is signed.
Adani Power will also sign a long-term power supply agreement with MSEDCL to provide 1.496 GW of thermal power from a new 1.6 GW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to Maharashtra.
“The solar capacity award of 5 GW is the world’s largest such award since 2020, bolstering AGEL’s leadership in India and as one of the largest RE portfolio globally,” said Adani Power and Adani Green Energy. “Similarly, the thermal capacity award is the largest in India in recent years to be awarded to the private sector.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.