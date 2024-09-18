DYCM Power announces $800 million US solar cell, module factory

From pv magazine USA

DYCM Power, a joint venture formed by Das & Co., LLC and APC Holdings, LLC, has announced plans to develop a solar cell and module factory in the United States.

The factory is expected to require about $800 million in capital expenditure. It will initially produce 2 GW of both cells and modules per year, with planned expansions to 6 GW.

“The Inflation Reduction Act created a unique opportunity for the US to re-establish itself as a leader in solar manufacturing,” said Sriram Das, co-founder and executive chairman of DYCM Power.

DYCM Power’s integrated facility will produce advanced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and assemble them into modules, with shipments expected to start in the first half of 2026. The company is currently finalizing the site selection process in the southeastern United States.

The module maker said its products are expected to meet domestic content requirements with full supply chain traceability and transparency. The factory will be built with support from partner Macquarie Capital.

“Our partnership with Macquarie Capital is a defining moment for DYCM Power,” said Richard Powell, co-founder and president of DYCM Power. “Working with one of the most experienced and respected names in clean energy investing globally, we will be able to scale faster to meet the significant unmet needs of our customers over the next decade, and in the process create hundreds of good-paying solar manufacturing jobs and have a significant economic impact in the US.”

Mortenson, a solar engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contractor, will manage the engineering and construction of the facility. The company has installed over 95 solar projects across 17 US states, delivering more than 10 GW of capacity.

ECM Greentech Engineering, part of the ECM Group, will be a key strategic partner, providing DYCM with turn-key lines for silicon solar cell manufacturing and solar panel assembly. The company specializes in designing industrial silicon growth furnaces and equipment for the solar cell and semiconductor industries.