France’s Carbon reveals plans to acquire Photowatt

From pv magazine France

French solar module manufacturer Carbon has announced a “draft agreement” to take over PV module maker Photowatt from its current parent company, EDF Renouvelables, a unit of French energy giant EDF.

“We guarantee the maintenance and growth of the Bourgoin-Jallieu site (Isère), as well as the preservation of all jobs,” France Etienne Roche, director of engagement at Carbon, told pv magazine France.

Roche did not provide any details about the meeting to be held with Photowatt employee representatives on Sept. 19.

Carbon faces a challenge in convincing Photowatt's 170 employees of its takeover plan. A survey by the FO Energie trade union shows only 12.6% (20 employees) support the project, while 78.6% (125 employees) favor halting operations with a redeployment plan at EDF or external support.

FO Energie is concerned about Carbon's unsecured financing and the company's limited experience in the solar sector.

Carbon has yet to secure the €1.7 billion ($1.89 billion) needed to build its 5 GW factory in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France.

Photowatt, founded in 1979 as a Philips spinoff for satellite PV cell research, transitioned to industrial production in 1990, focusing on cells, wafers, and modules. Despite its current 200 MW capacity, the Grenoble-based company has struggled to compete with Chinese rivals and remains in deficit, even after being acquired by EDF Renouvelables in 2012.

Acquisition and partnership attempts, including with Canadian Solar and EMC Greentech have failed. Photowatt recently produced solar panels for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Carbon’s takeover appears aimed at accelerating its gigafactory’s production timeline, which otherwise wouldn’t start before 2026-27 due to permitting and construction. In May, at the Choose France trade show, Carbon introduced “Carbon One,” a plan to assemble 500 MW of solar panels by 2025.

However, French trade unions CFDT, CFE-CGC, CGT, and FO doubt the project's success.

“EDF Renouvelables is largely financing the takeover operation to adapt the site to the project because Carbon does not have the means to do so,” they said in a joint statement. “In this context, employees consider that EDF Renouvelables is trying to improve its image by delegating the closure of Photowatt to a third party.”

EDF Renouvelables, contacted by pv magazine France, confirmed that Carbon aims “to enhance and perpetuate the site, while maintaining all jobs,” according to a company spokesperson, with providing more details.