INA Solar breaks ground on 3 GW solar panel factory in India

From pv magazine India

INA Solar is setting up a 3 GW PV module factory along with an aluminum frame plant with an investment in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

INA Solar already has 1 GW of solar module capacity. With the new addition, its total PV module manufacturing capacity will reach 4 GW per year.

The new facility will span 109,000 square meters and will have an annual production capacity of 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels and 12,000 metric tons of aluminum frames. It is expected to start production within the current fiscal year.

“A tech tie-up is already been in place with a vendor for 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity to be commissioned in 2025-26 and this will help in fulfilling the current robust demand as well as showcasing of latest adopted and established technology,” Insolation Energy said in May.

At the time, Chairman Manish Gupta and Managing Director Vikas Jain said that in the first quarter of fiscal 2024-25, Insolation Energy achieved its highest quarterly sales since its inception.