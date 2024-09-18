INA Solar breaks ground on 3 GW solar panel factory in India

Insolation Energy (INA Solar) is building a 3 GW PV module factory and aluminum frame plant in Rajasthan, India.

Image: INA Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

INA Solar is setting up a 3 GW PV module factory along with an aluminum frame plant with an investment in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

INA Solar already has 1 GW of solar module capacity. With the new addition, its total PV module manufacturing capacity will reach 4 GW per year.

The new facility will span 109,000 square meters and will have an annual production capacity of 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels and 12,000 metric tons of aluminum frames. It is expected to start production within the current fiscal year.

“A tech tie-up is already been in place with a vendor for 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity to be commissioned in 2025-26 and this will help in fulfilling the current robust demand as well as showcasing of latest adopted and established technology,” Insolation Energy said in May.

At the time, Chairman Manish Gupta and Managing Director Vikas Jain said that in the first quarter of fiscal 2024-25, Insolation Energy achieved its highest quarterly sales since its inception.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

End of the line for a U.S. solar giant
17 September 2024 SunPower, one of the largest, oldest, and most influential solar businesses in the United States, has closed its doors. Residential solar installers i...