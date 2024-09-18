INA Solar breaks ground on 3 GW solar panel factory in India

From pv magazine India
INA Solar is setting up a 3 GW PV module factory along with an aluminum frame plant with an investment in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
INA Solar already has 1 GW of solar module capacity. With the new addition, its total PV module manufacturing capacity will reach 4 GW per year.
The new facility will span 109,000 square meters and will have an annual production capacity of 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels and 12,000 metric tons of aluminum frames. It is expected to start production within the current fiscal year.
“A tech tie-up is already been in place with a vendor for 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity to be commissioned in 2025-26 and this will help in fulfilling the current robust demand as well as showcasing of latest adopted and established technology,” Insolation Energy said in May.
At the time, Chairman Manish Gupta and Managing Director Vikas Jain said that in the first quarter of fiscal 2024-25, Insolation Energy achieved its highest quarterly sales since its inception.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.