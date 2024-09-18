Engie secures 10-year virtual PPA from Coca-Cola in Australia

Coca-Cola has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) brokered by France-based Engie, to source renewable energy and associated credits from the Wellington North Solar Farm in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Image: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-based Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) brokered by France's Engie.

Under the VPPA, CCEP will purchase a percentage of renewable energy and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) from the newly built Wellington North Solar Farm (WNSF), which is owned by UK-based Lightsource bp.

CCEP has also invested in rooftop solar panels at its production sites around Australia and has secured several key power purchase agreements.

CCEP Australia Managing Director Orlando Rodriguez said the company has set a series of ambitious targets to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

“To reach our renewable electricity goal in Australia, we have engaged in strategic power purchase agreements and made the most of our rooftop real estate with solar panels at many of our facilities across the country,” said Rodriguez.

