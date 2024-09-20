EU approves €1.2 billion renewables grant scheme in Poland

The European Commission has approved a €1.2 billion scheme to support investments in renewable equipment in Poland.

The aid will provide direct grants to companies in Poland that produce batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolyzers, and carbon capture equipment. It will also support companies that manufacture components or raw materials needed for renewable equipment production.

Support under the package will be granted no later than the end of 2025.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president in charge of competition policy, said the investment is in line with the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan and the EU’s climate neutrality target.

“At the same time, competition distortions remain limited,” Vestager added.

The commission said the state aid program was approved under the European Commission’s Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF), which was adopted in March 2023 and provides EU member states with aid to accelerate their green energy transition.