EU approves €1.2 billion renewables grant scheme in Poland

The European Commission has approved a €1.2 billion scheme to support investments in renewable equipment in Poland.
The aid will provide direct grants to companies in Poland that produce batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolyzers, and carbon capture equipment. It will also support companies that manufacture components or raw materials needed for renewable equipment production.
Support under the package will be granted no later than the end of 2025.
Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president in charge of competition policy, said the investment is in line with the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan and the EU’s climate neutrality target.
“At the same time, competition distortions remain limited,” Vestager added.
The commission said the state aid program was approved under the European Commission’s Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF), which was adopted in March 2023 and provides EU member states with aid to accelerate their green energy transition.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.