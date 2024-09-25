JCM Power wins 240 MW hybrid PV-wind project in Pakistan with $0.031/kWh bid

Canada's JCM Power has said that it will build a 240 MW (AC) hybrid wind-solar project in Dhabeji, near Karachi, Pakistan.

The company secured the project through a procurement exercise held by utility K-Electric. It submitted a bid of PKR 8.9189 ($0.031)/kWh. The tender was held with the supervision of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

JCM Power said it will partner with Pakistan-based Burj Capital and Gharo Solar Limited in the development and construction of the facility.

The project has been described as the largest renewable energy facility to be included in K-Electric's network to date. It will be linked to a 220 kV grid station operated by the private utility.

Pakistan’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 1.2 GW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).