RWE, PPC to build 567 MW of solar in Greece

German energy company RWE Renewables and Greek power utility PPC Renewables have announced plans to build two solar plants in the prefecture of Central Macedonia, northern Greece.
The projects will be developed by Meton Energy SA, a joint venture of the two energy groups.
Together, the Kotyli and Neo Syrakio solar plants will have a combined capacity of 567 MW, generating enough electricity each year to power more than 140,000 households.
PPC and RWE Supply & Trading have signed a 10-year bilateral power purchase agreement for the projects. Construction is set to begin this spring, with commissioning planned for 2027.
RWE and PPC’s joint solar portfolio includes nine projects to date, five of which are already energized. The portfolio has a combined capacity of 940 MW and is located in western Macedonia, northern Greece, within the former Amynteo opencast lignite mine.
“Both our current projects in the old lignite mines in Amyntaio and the new investment in Central Macedonia, mean more new jobs both in construction and operation phases, and a promise for sustainable growth and a brighter future for Greece,” said PPC Renewables CEO Konstantinos Mavros.
Greece installed 2.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative solar capacity to 9.6 GW.
