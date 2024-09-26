Solar hits 21.1% of El Salvador’s electricity mix with 633 MW

El Salvador’s General Superintendent of Electricity and Telecommunications (SIGET) says solar now accounts for 21.1% of the nation’s electricity mix, with total installed PV capacity reaching 633 MW by the end of 2023.

Image: Derek Sutton, Unsplash

From pv magazine LatAm

El Salvador's energy regular, SIGET, said this week that the country’s total installed PV capacity reached 633 MW by the end of 2023.

The nation’s total installed power generation capacity now stands at 2.99 GW, with 638 MW from hydropower. Solar accounts for about 21.1% of the nation's electricity mix.

Renewable sources, including geothermal and biomass, make up 61.5% of the energy supply, while fossil fuel plants account for 38.6% of the energy fleet, according to SIGET.

El Salvador has mainly supported large-scale PV projects through auctions.

