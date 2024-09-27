Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei secures 1.17 GW order in Saudi Arabia

Tongwei has signed a supply agreement with ACWA Power for the fourth phase of the Muwahy solar project in Saudi Arabia. This agreement fulfills a framework established during the 2024 SNEC Shanghai Expo, with Tongwei set to supply 1.175 GW of its TNC-G12R 66 PV modules for the project in western Saudi Arabia. The first shipments are scheduled for delivery in 2025.
Grand Sunergy Tech has announced that its subsidiary, Anhui Grand Sunergy New Energy, has entered into a procurement contract with CGN New Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group. The agreement covers the supply of PV modules as part of CGN New Energy’s framework procurement for 2023-24. The CNY 483 million (including tax) contract comes with an average taxed sales price of CNY 0.755/W for the panels. Based on this pricing, Grand Sunergy will provide 640 MW of monocrystalline heterjunction modules to CGN New Energy.
Longyuan Power, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, has issued a tender notice for a liquid-cooled energy storage system with a total capacity of 1,500 MWh, divided into three bidding sections. Two of these sections will require 1,050 MWh of batteries, with cells rated at 280 Ah or higher and individual units exceeding 3.35 MWh. The third section will procure 450 MWh, with 250 MWh requiring similar specifications and the remaining 200 MWh needing cells rated at 314Ah or above, with capacities greater than 5 MWh. The tender stipulates a five-year warranty for the entire battery system and a 10-year warranty for key components, including cells, modules, battery clusters, and battery management system (BMS) systems.
SCEnergy has revealed plans to issue shares via a simplified process to raise up to CNY 285 million. After deducting issuance costs, CNY 200 million of the proceeds will be allocated to an annual production project for 1GW of PV modules with stack-gate technology, while the remaining funds will enhance working capital. The stack-gate technology, developed in-house by SCEnergy, aims to reduce costs through thinner busbars, reducing silver paste usage and improving power generation efficiency by minimizing shading on the cells.
