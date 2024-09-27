Ireland in line for 1 GWh iron-air battery storage project

From ESS News
Ireland could host Europe’s first large-scale, iron-air project southwest of Buncrana town in Donegal County. The 10 MW facility proposed by FuturEnergy Ireland will be capable of storing 1 GWh of energy.
The joint venture of Ireland’s state-owned forestry business Coillte and utility ESB submitted a planning application earlier this week for its first battery storage project, Ballynahone Energy Storage, to Donegal County Council.
The proposed development is designed to use iron-air battery technology supplied by US-based Form Energy capable of discharging energy at its full power output for up to 100 hours when fully charged.
