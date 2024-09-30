Akuo, Dos Grados complete 307 MW of solar projects in Portugal

From pv magazine Spain
Two large photovoltaic projects have been inaugurated in Portugal.
Dos Grados Capital, a Spanish company acquired by UK asset manager ICG in 2022, has finished the 126.5 MW Fundão solar plant in eastern Portugal.
Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy Maria João Pereira attended the project launch. The array was part of the 2019 renewables auction, which set a world record low price of €14.80 ($16.53)/MWh. The plant was built by Spanish engineering company TSK in early 2023.
Separately, Akuo inaugurated the 181 MW Santas solar plant on the border of Monforte, Estremoz, and Borba in eastern Portugal. The project, one of the largest in the country, includes more than 336,000 PV modules. The French independent power producer developed the project with financial backing from Germany's MEAG, Munich Re’s asset manager, and Eiffel Investment Group.
To mark the opening, Akuo launched a crowdfunding campaign through its platform, AkuoCoop by Lendosphere, to fund a 45 MW expansion. The campaign is open to EU citizens, with a special focus on encouraging Portuguese participation in their local energy future.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.