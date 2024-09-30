YPF Luz to begin working on 305 MW of solar in Argentina

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentine energy company YPF Luz said it will start work next month on the El Quemado I solar park in Las Heras, Mendoza.

The 305 MW project will feature 200 MW in its first phase. The provincial government said the solar array will require an estimated $230 million investment.

“The El Quemado project is part of 700 MW of power with which Mendoza will grow in renewable energy generation in the next two years, with private investment based on the planning and projects developed by Emesa and the government of Mendoza,” said the authorities.

The first stage of the El Quemado park will have an installed capacity of 200 MW and include a new 220 KV electrical substation on the Cruz de Piedra-San Juan line.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete, with more than 350 workers to be employed at its peak. It is scheduled to be operational by mid-2026.

YPF Luz Executive Director Martín Mandarano said the company is also developing the second stage, which could bring the park's total capacity to 305 MW.

Originally developed by Emesa in four stages of 100 MW each, YPF Luz acquired the project in 2023.

Once completed, the El Quemado I Photovoltaic Solar Park will bring YPF Luz's renewable installed capacity to 915 MW, adding to the company's current 497 MW in operation and 418 MW under construction.

Argentina reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,366 MW at the end of December 2023. The country added around 262 MW of new solar in 2023. Developers installed 33 MW of new PV capacity in 2022, compared to around 300 MW in 2021.