YPF Luz to begin working on 305 MW of solar in Argentina

From pv magazine LatAm
Argentine energy company YPF Luz said it will start work next month on the El Quemado I solar park in Las Heras, Mendoza.
The 305 MW project will feature 200 MW in its first phase. The provincial government said the solar array will require an estimated $230 million investment.
“The El Quemado project is part of 700 MW of power with which Mendoza will grow in renewable energy generation in the next two years, with private investment based on the planning and projects developed by Emesa and the government of Mendoza,” said the authorities.
The first stage of the El Quemado park will have an installed capacity of 200 MW and include a new 220 KV electrical substation on the Cruz de Piedra-San Juan line.
The project is expected to take 18 months to complete, with more than 350 workers to be employed at its peak. It is scheduled to be operational by mid-2026.
YPF Luz Executive Director Martín Mandarano said the company is also developing the second stage, which could bring the park's total capacity to 305 MW.
Originally developed by Emesa in four stages of 100 MW each, YPF Luz acquired the project in 2023.
Once completed, the El Quemado I Photovoltaic Solar Park will bring YPF Luz's renewable installed capacity to 915 MW, adding to the company's current 497 MW in operation and 418 MW under construction.
Argentina reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 1,366 MW at the end of December 2023. The country added around 262 MW of new solar in 2023. Developers installed 33 MW of new PV capacity in 2022, compared to around 300 MW in 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.