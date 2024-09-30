Hinen unveils all-in-one home energy storage solution

From ESS News
China-based energy storage system provider Hinen has released its all-in-one A Series home energy storage solution with power options ranging from 3.6 kW to 25 kW. The battery’s cycle life reportedly exceeds 8,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge while the inverter has a conversion efficiency of up to 98%.
“Hinen A Series combines a solar inverter, battery inverter, energy storage battery, on/off-grid automatic switching unit, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and an advanced management system, offering users a safe and worry-free energy solution,” the company said in a statement.
