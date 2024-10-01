Solex Energy targets 5 GW of solar cell, 15 GW of panel manufacturing capacity by 2030

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Solex Energy plans an investment exceeding INR 8,000 crore ($954.5 million ) as part of its Vision 2030 to advance solar technology and scale operations, positioning the company as a fully integrated solar player.

As part of this ambitious plan, Solex is exploring the development of a solar cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 2 GW, designed to scale up to 5 GW. The initial 2 GW cell capacity will be based on TOPCon technology. It is planned in two phases of 1 GW each with the first 1 GW to start production by the end of 2025 and the other 1 GW by the end of 2026.

The company also intends to increase module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW at the end of December 2024 to 15 GW. Currently, it has a 700 MW module production capacity with an additional 800 MW to start production by December this year.

Solex aims to expand its workforce to over 25,000 to support this growth in solar manufacturing.

Solex recently launched its Tapi-R series PV modules based on n-type TOPCon cells in a rectangular design. “The series, named after the Tapi River, a symbol of vitality in the region where Solex is headquartered, and the ‘R' for its rectangular cell design, significantly enhances power efficiency and reliability,” stated the company.

The Tapi-R series modules comprise 132 half-cut cells based on 182.2 mm x 210 mm wafers, delivering up to 625 W of power with 23.14% module efficiency.

Solex said its Tapi-R series modules are particularly suited for large-scale solar projects in challenging environments, such as deserts and barren lands, with a bifaciality factor of approximately 80% and a power temperature coefficient of -0.28%/C. The series comes with a comprehensive 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance guarantee.