Wattstone launches new concrete bases for rooftop PV

German PV system provider Wattstone has launched three new concrete bases for rooftop PV projects.

“The concrete bases are ideal for the easy installation of PV systems on straight surfaces such as flat roofs or terraces as well as on garden areas, without the need to drill through the roof skin or add additional weights,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The company said the new L-Shap products are suitable for both south- and east-west-oriented arrays with a tilt angle ranging from 0 to 15.6 degrees.

“Previously there were only L-stones with a tilt angle of 10 degrees,” Wattstone said. “The mounting brackets are made of exposed concrete and are not only visually appealing, but also robust and durable.”

The modules are simply attached with four module clamps and screws via the integrated threaded sleeves. A further threaded sleeve on the front of the L-stones also allows the installation of a windbreak or cable duct. An integrated hole with a diameter of 10 mm enables the easy installation of microinverters or cable ducts, which makes it easier to integrate additional components, according to the company.

Each model is specially designed for a specific orientation of the PV modules. Packaged east-west or south sets include dowels, screws, and all connecting elements.

The company claims that the 28 kg L-stones with a 15-degree inclination angle can provide a 3% higher energy yield compared to 10-degree systems. “These are particularly suitable for a south orientation with a self-developed wind deflector or an east-west installation in which the two L-stones are placed back to back and connected,” it further explained. It also said the 15-degree angle has a self-cleaning effect in removing dirt and deposits.

The concrete bases with an inclination value of 0 degrees weigh 43 kg and are reportedly ideal for vertical installations. These longer L-stones are compatible with the clamping points of various module manufacturers, according to Wattstone.

The new products are wind tunnel-tested according to the DIN-EN 1991-1-4:2021 standard and purportedly offer a high level of safety “when installed correctly.” Object-specific wind load calculations can be carried out on request to meet specific requirements.

The concrete bases with an inclination angle of 15 degrees cost €179 ($198.7) excluding VAT for a set of two solar modules in a row structure, while the products with an inclination angle of 10 degrees cost €169.

The bases with an inclination angle of 0 degrees are available for €89.13.